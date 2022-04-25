The Mayor of Lichfield has moved to distance himself from the comments of Lichfield’s MP on nurses and teachers

Cllr Robert Yardley

Michael Fabricant has found himself under fire since suggesting nurses and teachers had broken lockdown rules by drinking in staff rooms after work during the pandemic.

The Conservative MP has since confirmed that he did not intend to offend or demoralise education and healthcare workers.

But his views have been branded “unhelpful” by the leader of Lichfield District Council.

And at a meeting of Lichfield City Council last week, the Mayor of Lichfield Cllr Robert Yardley was asked by the Liberal Democrats about his views on the Conservative MP’s comments.

Cllr Paul McDermott asked:

“Would the Mayor acknowledge the hard work and personal sacrifices of the teachers and medical professionals in Lichfield during the Covid pandemic and would he therefore disassociate himself from the derogatory comments made by our Member of Parliament that they regularly failed to adhere to the Government lockdown rules?”

Cllr Yardley responded: “Yes”.

An extract from the minutes of Lichfield City Council’s meeting

Cllr McDermott, the Liberal Democrat leader on the city council, said it was time for more Conservative figures to make their positions clear on the comments by their party’s local MP.

“Though I am glad that the Mayor has shown himself to be on the side of decency in public office, I find it sad that it took a direct question from another political party for him to state this opinion. “We now await similar responses from the local Conservative Association.” Cllr Paul McDermott, Lichfield City Council

Following his initial comments in a BBC interview, Mr Fabricant said he apologised if people were offended by what was said.

Michael Fabricant MP