The Central England Co-op Fosseway Gate store

A Lichfield retailer will open a new store next week, bosses have confirmed.

Central England Co-op’s Fosseway Gate shop will welcome customers for the first time on 6th May.

The store – the third in Lichfield operated by the city-based retailer – is being built as part of the development of new housing along the Birmingham Road.

The new shop will feature self-checkouts, free water refills and customer toilets.

Store manager Lindsay Kearney said:

“Our brand new store in Lichfield is almost ready to launch and we can’t wait to open the doors to the local community and build some wonderful relationships with new customers and members as the new development continues to progress in the coming months.” Lindsay Kearney, Central England Co-op

The Fosseway Gate store will be open from 7am to 10pm, Monday to Sunday.

The store will offer a wide range of products from everyday necessities to something a little more special.