Audiences at the Lichfield Garrick are being invited to roll back the decades when a new show comes to the city.

80s Mania

The 80s Mania show will bring hits by the likes of Adam Ant, Kim Wilde, Duran Duran, Erasure and Wham to the stage on 19th and 20th May.

A spokesperson said:

“There will be 28 chart-topping acts from the 80s authentically recreated with a full live band, awesome dancers and huge video projections. “Fancy dress is highly encouraged and dancing around your handbags is a must!” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £28 and can be booked online.