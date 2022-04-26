Stars of stage and screen have been confirmed among the cast for a show coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

Mark Moraghan

Holby City’s Mark Moraghan and Hollyoaks actor Parry Glasspool will be joined in Twopence to Cross the Mersey by Jenny Murphy, who has theatre credits including Cilla – The Musical, Oliver Twist and The Little Match Girl.

The show will stop off at the Lichfield Garrick on 22nd and 23rd October as part of a nationwide tour.

Producer Rob Fennah said the the cast and crew were looking forward to bringing Helen Forrester’s work – which charted her life through a best-selling volume of autobiographies – to life on the stage.

“Twopence to Cross the Mersey is such a poignant true story and, although based in the 1930s, it tackles many scenarios people can still relate to today – it’s the main reason why it has remained so popular across the UK and around the world. “Now we have our cast in place we can actually start believing we are taking the production on its first major tour after such a challenging few years for live theatre and entertainment. “Helen Forrester was an incredible woman, and we are proud to continue to be custodians of her fascinating stories. “Some years ago Helen and I grew to be good friends, and we shared many letters and lengthy telephone conversations about her life story. “There were some real gems in amongst those conversations which I have now written into this new adaptation – fascinating memories of the late author that didn’t find their way into her books.” Rob Fennah

Tickets for Twopence to Cross the Mersey are £26 and can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website.