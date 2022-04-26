Talks are taking place to find “solutions and mitigations” to problems with new recycling bags issued to households across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Lichfield District Council House

Lichfield District Council has admitted that the bags are a third smaller than anticipated, but has not yet revealed how the mistake happened – or why it was not noticed before the bags were issued.

In an email to councillors, the leader of Lichfield District Council said the chief executive of the local authority was meeting with the operational services teams to work out what the next step should be.

One of the new recycling bags

“No doubt you’ve seen an increasing number of stories regarding our roll out of blue bags. “There’s clearly an issue and I’ve met with our CEO this morning to look at solutions and mitigations. “I have made some suggestions, and he will meet with our operational services team this morning to ensure they are viable. “I expect to have an update from our CEO within 24 hours and will share it with you as soon as I have it.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The new bags are designed to take paper and card, with the blue bins now only used for tins and bottles.

But some households began reporting concerns with the size of the bags within days of their arrival.

Cllr Pullen told councillors that the new system was required.

“While there will inevitably always be some pushback on change, we should aim to limit the opportunities for people to do so rather than create them.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Steve Norman

But Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group, said answers needed to be forthcoming on where the blame lay for the incorrect bags being ordered and issued – and said residents should not have to deal with workarounds to the original plans.