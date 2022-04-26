The best of Staffordshire has been showcased in an event in the House of Commons.
MPs were able to meet with local producers and companies ahead of Staffordshire Day.
Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said:
“There were numerous companies from throughout Staffordshire including the Staffordshire Griddle company , a chocolate producer, and the Staffordshire Wildlife Trust.
“Being interested in the history of World War Two, I was particularly fascinated to hear from Louise Morris who manages the Transformation of the Trent Valley Project about a plan restoring military pill-boxes and stop-lines which would have held up German invaders for a number of hours until reinforcements could arrive.
“One such pill-box is along the River Tame at the National Memorial Arboretum, though that one is being restored by the arboretum themselves.
“Like Lichfield, Staffordshire is a secret treasure which needs to be widely promoted.”Michael Fabricant MP
