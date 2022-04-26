A last-gasp penalty from Jack Langston was enough to secure a play-off final berth for Chasetown FC as they beat Halesowen Town 1-0.

The result means The Scholars will host the final game of the season on Saturday (30th April) when they take on Belper Town – with promotion the reward for the winners.

It was Halesowen who started the semi-final the stronger of the two sides with Richard Gregory seeing his effort palmed wide by Curtis Pond.

In the 12th minute the Scholars came close to breaking the deadlock when Jack Langston had a shot blocked.

They came even closer minutes later when Danny O’Callaghan rattled the crossbar.

The game was evenly matched when Gregory again stung Pond’s gloves as both sides traded chances.

The Scholars keeper had to be alert once more when he denied Jack Holmes.

The second half saw more chances come and go as a Jack Langston rocket was well saved, while Paul McCone blazed over for Halesowen at the other end.

The home side continued to put The Scholars under pressure as McCone arrowed one over the bar and a Robbie Bunn strike sparked a goalmouth scramble that only ended when Pond pushed the ball away.

Halesowen came close when McCone arrowed the ball over goal not long after.

Halesowen had a shot through Robbie Bunn causing a goalmouth scramble which ended when Pond pushed the ball wide for a corner.

McCone was again denied by the Chasetown keeper as his strike was turned away.

Extra time looked on the cards when, in the dying moments, Joey Butlin was hauled down in the box off the ball. Jack Langston kept his nerve from the resulting penalty to send The Scholars through to the play-off final.