Police are trying to trace two men who attempted to break into a property in Shenstone.

The incident happened on Court Drive at 3.25am today (26th April).

PCSO Andrea Horsnall said:

“They managed to smash the lock on the side door to the property which activated the alarm and resulted in them running away towards Shenstone.” PCSO Andrea Horsnall, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 150 of 26th April.