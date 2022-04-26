Campaigners have showcased images of children killed in Gaza last year in the latest protest outside a Shenstone factory.

Protesters outside the UAV Engines site

The UAV Engines site has been a long-term target of activists who claim it makes engines used in drones used by the Israeli military.

Groups such as South Staffs Palestine Solidarity, Tamworth and Lichfield Extinction Rebellion, Walsall-Kobar Friendship Association, Stafford-Beit Leqya Friendship Group, West Midlands Palestine Solidarity Campaign and Birmingham Stop the War took part in the latest protest today (26th April).

Campaigner Michael Davis said:

“We were all moved at today’s protest by the accounts of witnesses who were in Gaza during previous Israeli bombings, recounting horrific stories of how these weapons have torn apart entire families. “Even now Israel has just killed another 16 Palestinians in two weeks and continues to make mass arrests, imprisoning so many Palestinian children. “We will never turn our backs on those families and we will keep coming out until these arms companies who profit from such heartache can no longer do this business.” Michael Davis

Previous protests at the UAV Engines site have seen damage caused to the building.

Earlier this year a rooftop protest saw windows broken and paint daubed across the factory unit.