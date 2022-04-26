Dave Spencer and John Cresswell

A Lichfield man is taking part in a charity challenge in aid of Acorns Hospice.

John Cresswell and Tippers colleague Dave Spencer will embark on a coast to coast bike ride between 12th and 16th September.

Both will celebrate their 60th birthday this year and are already in training for the 140 mile ride.

John, who also volunteers for the Lichfield Re:Cycle charity hope to raise £1,000 for Acorns Hospice.

People can donate via their online fundraising page.