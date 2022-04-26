Plans for a new retail centre at a housing development in Lichfield have been approved.

An artist’s impression of the new retail centre at Streethay

The scheme will six units created on land off Yoxall Way in Streethay to serve the new Roman Heights estate.

The proposals include a 4,300sq ft convenience store alongside five smaller units.

A statement from the developers submitted with the planning application said:

“The site has been under consideration since 2018 and a number of different options and layout have been considered to test market viability. “As such, several different uses have been considered in addition to those now proposed including a nursery, a public house and a care facility.” Planning statement

A 48-space car park will also be constructed as part of the scheme to be built alongside Streethay Primary School.

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.