From The Top Company in rehearsals

A Shenstone-based theatre company will take to the stage with a new show next month.

From The Top Theatre Company will perform Dirty Rotten Scoundrels at Highbury Theatre in Sutton Coldfield from 11th to 14th May.

With members from across the Midlands, rehearsals are in full swing ahead of opening night.

Director Dave Crump, who is also appearing in the show, said:

“This is such a fun show, genuinely laugh out loud funny and with a fantastic musical score to go with it which will have you tapping your feet and grinning from ear to ear.” Dave Crump

Tickets start at £14 and can be booked online.