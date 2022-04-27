Councillors have been told that the correct size recycling bags were ordered for homes across Lichfield and Burntwood after it emerged the ones delivered were too small.

One of the new recycling bags

Lichfield District Council has moved to a new dual stream recycling system which will see households required to separate out card and paper from their other materials that go into blue bins.

But it emerged that the new bags being distributed were a third smaller than the 81-litre capacity they were expected to be.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, has now written to councillors to confirm more details about the issue.

Doug Pullen

“Our specification document – which I have seen – states that the bags should be 81 litres with dimensions of 45cm by 45cm by 40cm with a 450g weighted base. “The bags delivered have anywhere between 60 and 75 litre capacity. “We are currently in discussions with the supplier. They are disputing that the bags delivered are the wrong size so this might take some time.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The mix-up is the latest blow to the controversial scheme, which also saw the budget increased by £100,000 from original estimates.

And it has emerged that the mix-up over sizes has impacted on more than just the local authority.

Cllr Pullen told councillors:

“Lichfield District Council acted as the lead for procurement of these blue bags, so the issue has affected all five councils involved in the procurement exercise. “The lead time for new bags is upwards of three months as they are made abroad. “We have ordered 15,00 extra bags for Lichfield district in case people need them. These were originally due to be available at the end of May.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The issue has led to calls for the cabinet member responsible for recycling to resign over the mix-up after one councillor described it as a “monumental mistake”.