The new mural at the station in Shenstone

A new mural has been unveiled at a railway station in Shenstone.

The work was created by street artist Annatomix and depicts a Kingfisher to tie in to a wildlife theme which has seen a fox painted at the Wylde Green station further down the cross city line.

The work is the latest phase of activity organised by the Friends of Shenstone Station 1884 group who ‘adopted’ the station as part of an initiative.

They have previously hosted events as well as spruced up the area by planting thousands of bulbs around the station.

A spokesperson said:

“Money for the mural has been through a grant from Shenstone Parish Council who have been extremely supportive of the things we are doing at the station. “The mural is not quite finished as we await the securing of a cable and the relocation of the bike bars by West Midlands Trains.” Friends of Shenstone Station 1884 group spokesperson

People can find out more about the work of the volunteer group by emailing shenstonestation1884@gmail.com.

