Some households in Lichfield are without water or have low pressure due to a burst main.
South Staffs Water said the incident had happened on Eastern Avenue.
A spokesperson said:
“We’re aware of a burst main which is causing low pressures and a loss of water supply.
“Our engineers are on their way to the site to carry out the repairs required to restore supplies,
“We apologise for any inconvenience and ask for patience while we deal with the situation.”South Staffs Water spokesperson
