A football club in Lichfield is seeking planning permission to help the ground pass promotion requirements.

One of the new stands at Lichfield City FC

A planning application says that work – including the addition of a new turnstile and two additional stands – will help Lichfield City FC climb the footballing pyramid.

As well as success on the pitch, clubs at non-league level need to be able to satisfy ground-grading criteria to secure promotion.

A planning statement said:

“This planning application is driven by the pressing requirement to satisfy stadium capacity requirements in accordance with National Ground Grading – Category F status, rather than a match day spectator shortfall.” Planning statement

As well as the new turnstile, stands are being put in place behind both goals in addition to the ones currently in situ alongside one touchline.

The changes come as Lichfield City FC achieved their highest ever finish after completing their Midland Football League Division One campaign in third place.

The two new stands have capacity for 75 seated spectators and 150 standing.

“As a progressive and growing football club, Lichfield City FC must comply with capacity and entrance standards set out by the FA.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.