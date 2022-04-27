Cllr Bob Harrison

A Lichfield councillor has confirmed he will sit as an independent after quitting the Conservatives.

Cllr Bob Harrison, who represents the Stowe ward on Lichfield City Council, told Lichfield Live frustrations at the actions of the Government had led to his decision.

He also criticised comments made by Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant on nurses and teachers as he sought to defend the Prime Minister’s fine for attending a party at Downing Street.

“In May of last year I was elected to serve as the Conservative city councillor for the Stowe ward. “In the past few months, however, I have become increasingly disillusioned by events and actions within central government. “These negative feelings have been exacerbated by recent comments made by our local member of parliament in defence of his leader. “I have therefore reached the conclusion that I can no longer remain a member of the Conservative party and will be serving the remainder of my tenure in office as an independent councillor.” Cllr Bob Harrison, Lichfield City Council

He is the second Lichfield councillor to depart the party locally in the wake of Downing Street lockdown controversies, with Lichfield District Council member Cllr Alastair Little also becoming independent earlier this year.

However few other Tories in the area have broken their silence publicly on the issue.

Lichfield City Council mayor Cllr Robert Yardley confirmed he wished to disassociate himself from the comments by Michael Fabricant in an answer to a question at a recent meeting, while Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, described the views of the MP as “unhelpful”.