A councillor has called for those responsible for the mix-up on new recycling bags issued to homes in Lichfield and Burntwood to “resign or be sacked”.
Lichfield District Council has admitted that the new bags, delivered as part of a move to an alternative recycling system, are a third smaller than they should have been.
Council chiefs are trying to get to the bottom of the issue, with leader Cllr Doug Pullen saying the correct sized bags had been ordered.
But in an email to all councillors, Cllr Derick Cross – Conservative representative for Alrewas and Fradley ward – says those behind the project must pay the price for the problem.
“I cannot believe that nobody checked the order upon delivery or before distribution?
“Whoever was responsible for this project should resign or be sacked.”Cllr Derick Cross, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Cross’ comments come after Cllr Joanne Grange, independent member for Chadsmead, called for the cabinet member responsible for recycling to step down in the wake of the “monumental mistake”.
The problem stretches beyond the local boundaries after it also emerged that Lichfield District Council had been the lead authority in a bulk-purchase order for other councils too.
Cllr Pullen told councillors that steps were being taken to get to the bottom of the issue.
“Our specification document – which I have seen – states that the bags should be 81 litres with dimensions of 45cm by 45cm by 40cm with a 450g weighted base.
“The bags delivered have anywhere between 60 and 75 litre capacity.
“We are currently in discussions with the supplier. They are disputing that the bags delivered are the wrong size so this might take some time.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
