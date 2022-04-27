A councillor has called for those responsible for the mix-up on new recycling bags issued to homes in Lichfield and Burntwood to “resign or be sacked”.

Cllr Derick Cross

Lichfield District Council has admitted that the new bags, delivered as part of a move to an alternative recycling system, are a third smaller than they should have been.

Council chiefs are trying to get to the bottom of the issue, with leader Cllr Doug Pullen saying the correct sized bags had been ordered.

But in an email to all councillors, Cllr Derick Cross – Conservative representative for Alrewas and Fradley ward – says those behind the project must pay the price for the problem.

“I cannot believe that nobody checked the order upon delivery or before distribution? “Whoever was responsible for this project should resign or be sacked.” Cllr Derick Cross, Lichfield District Council

One of the new recycling bags

Cllr Cross’ comments come after Cllr Joanne Grange, independent member for Chadsmead, called for the cabinet member responsible for recycling to step down in the wake of the “monumental mistake”.

The problem stretches beyond the local boundaries after it also emerged that Lichfield District Council had been the lead authority in a bulk-purchase order for other councils too.

Cllr Pullen told councillors that steps were being taken to get to the bottom of the issue.