An urgent appeal for donations had been made by Lichfield Foodbank.

Some of the food donations to Lichfield Foodbank

The organisation said that “increased need” for the service had left it running short of key items for those in need.

Among the donations it is looking for are:

Tinned meat

Tinned soup

Dry pasta

Long-life milk

Tinned vegetables

Long-life fruit juice

Details of where donations can be made are available on the Lichfield Foodbank website.