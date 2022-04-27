Lichfield’s MP has backed calls for more to be done to help people overcome the cost of living crisis.

Michael Fabricant. Picture: UK Parliament

Council tax rebate payments have begun being made to eligible households across Lichfield and Burntwood, but Labour’s Cllr Dave Robertson said this money would soon be eaten up by increases to bills across the board.

However, his words have been backed by Conservative MP Michael Fabricant who said targeted help was needed for people feeling the pinch.

“I welcome Cllr Robertson’s considered comments. While the increase in the cost of living is a global phenomenon driven by our emergence from the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine, I agree that more does need to be done to help the majority of people suffering from the resultant inflation crunch. “Help needs to be targeted, such as a reduction in fuel taxes to bring down prices at the pump and state subsidies to utility companies to reduce gas and electric bills, rather than receiving a rebate some weeks later as is the case with council tax charges. “And the Government needs to ensure that as world oil and gas prices fluctuate, fuel and utility companies reduce prices swiftly rather than delaying to increase profits.” Michael Fabricant MP

Cllr Dave Robertson

Cllr Robertson had suggested measures such as a windfall tax on energy companies should be introduced to bring down energy bills.

But Mr Fabricant said such a measure may not be the solution.