Lichfield’s MP has backed calls for more to be done to help people overcome the cost of living crisis.
Council tax rebate payments have begun being made to eligible households across Lichfield and Burntwood, but Labour’s Cllr Dave Robertson said this money would soon be eaten up by increases to bills across the board.
However, his words have been backed by Conservative MP Michael Fabricant who said targeted help was needed for people feeling the pinch.
“I welcome Cllr Robertson’s considered comments. While the increase in the cost of living is a global phenomenon driven by our emergence from the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine, I agree that more does need to be done to help the majority of people suffering from the resultant inflation crunch.
“Help needs to be targeted, such as a reduction in fuel taxes to bring down prices at the pump and state subsidies to utility companies to reduce gas and electric bills, rather than receiving a rebate some weeks later as is the case with council tax charges.
“And the Government needs to ensure that as world oil and gas prices fluctuate, fuel and utility companies reduce prices swiftly rather than delaying to increase profits.”Michael Fabricant MP
Cllr Robertson had suggested measures such as a windfall tax on energy companies should be introduced to bring down energy bills.
But Mr Fabricant said such a measure may not be the solution.
“I’m not convinced that a one off windfall tax is the long-term answer – there may need to be legislation introduced in Parliament to ensure that utility bills and prices at the pump reflect world market prices.
“I am conscious that, like most other western countries, UK debt is building up and interest repayments must not be allowed to squeeze out expenditure on the NHS, defence, education and other important government services.
“But I and other colleagues are speaking to Treasury Ministers and I am in no doubt that Rishi Sunak is well aware of the strength of feeling.
“The cost of living crisis is the biggest domestic issue both here and abroad and more will need to be done to avert some of its worse effects.”Michael Fabricant MP
Mikey is quite right to point out how his government’s pitiful response to Covid has led to no other country emerging from the pandemic as badly as we are.
He is also correct to point to Russia for being responsible.
He is completely wrong when he conspicuously fails to mention how Brexit is negatively impacting on the economy.
Time to rejoin the single market and customs union.
Anything less is fiddling while Rome burns.
