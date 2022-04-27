Lichfield’s MP is among hundreds of UK politicians to be sanctioned by Russia – but says he would have been disappointed not to have been included on the list.

Michael Fabricant

The Interfax news agency confirmed that 287 MPs would be subject to “personal restrictions”.

Among them was Conservative MP Michael Fabricant, who spoke on the issue after Prime Minister’s Questions this week.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Fabricant said his vocal criticism of Russia’s actions meant he would have expected to be on any such list.