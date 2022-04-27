Stephen Bailey

The line-up for the latest session of a comedy club in Lichfield has been unveiled.

The Alter Comedy Club will return to The Hub at St Mary’s on 4th May.

London duo Shelf – Rachel WD and Ruby Clyde – will be joined on the bill by musical comedy Kate Lucas, Eric Rushton and Stephen Bailey.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“After our first hugely successful Alter Comedy Club we’re really looking forward to welcoming another line-up of very talented comedians to The Hub.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £12 and can be booked online.