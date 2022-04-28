A giant globe will visit a Lichfield venue as part of an artwork installation at a city centre venue.

GAIA. Picture: NERC

Gaia, by UK artist Luke Gerram, is seven metres in diameter and uses detailed Nasa imagery to create a replica of the planet.

It will be on display at The Hub at St Mary’s from 10th May to 4th June.

The installation will also feature a composition by BAFTA award-winning composer Dan Jones.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“Having Gaia installed is going to be an amazing opportunity for everyone to share and enjoy this awesome experience. “It’s hard to imagine a more relevant time to be hosting this fabulous artwork. “At The Hub, being accessible, relevant and open to everyone is essential, which is why we work hard to make events such as Gaia free of charge. This is not to be missed.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

During the exhibition, the Lichfield city centre venue will also host other events “under the earth” including the free Let Me In Introducing showcase of rising musical talent on 13th May, as well as a set of 1920s and 1930s American jazz from 52 Skidoo.

There will also be a screening of a documentary about climate change hosted by Transition Lichfield on 19th May.

For more details about the exhibition and other events taking place visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.