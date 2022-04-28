A Lichfield auction business is to open on weekends in a bid to keep up with demand.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers said the Lichfield Auction Centre at Fradley Park would open between 9am and noon on Saturdays from 7th May.

The family firm is also looking to recruit another valuer to help catalogue collectables.

“This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to get started in the fascinating world of auctions and antiques. “We are looking for a team player who has excellent attention to detail, is interested in all types of antiques and collectables and is willing to learn new skills. “The job could be full or part-time and candidates should have good computer literacy skills.” Richard Winterton

People interested in applying can email a cover letter and CV to richardwinterton@richardwinterton.co.uk.