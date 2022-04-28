An employee at a Lichfield business have been thanked after helping a vulnerable elderly resident receive much-needed support.

Yvonne Currow and Kerry Davies from Adcocks Solicitors

Yvonne Currow, from law firm Adcocks Solicitors, had been making home visits to an 89-year-old man who was unable to visit the company’s Lombard Street office due to mobility issues.

After being alerted that he had no food she contacted social services who delivered a care package to him.

But Yvonne’s kindness didn’t end there as she also continued to visit him in her own time after work to organise his dinner and get more shopping.

Her intervention has now led to the man receiving ongoing support from social services, his GP and a carer.

The man has now contacted the company to thank Yvonne for her help.

“I want to tell you how your staff member has done a nice job in supplying me with food – I couldn’t ask for a better service. “Thank you very much.”

Kerry Davies, head of the company’s private client services team, said: