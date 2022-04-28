Plans have been submitted for two new homes to be build on land in Alrewas.
Developers hope to put the detached two-bedroom properties on land at the rear of 17A Main Street.
A planning statement said:
“Vehicular access to the site is to be taken via the existing shared access that serves numbers 17A and 19 Main Street, with a new driveway running up in between those two properties to access the dwellings at the rear.
“Each property will benefit from two off-street parking spaces.”Planning statement
Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.
