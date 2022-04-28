An artist’s impression of one of the new properties

Plans have been submitted for two new homes to be build on land in Alrewas.

Developers hope to put the detached two-bedroom properties on land at the rear of 17A Main Street.

A planning statement said:

“Vehicular access to the site is to be taken via the existing shared access that serves numbers 17A and 19 Main Street, with a new driveway running up in between those two properties to access the dwellings at the rear. “Each property will benefit from two off-street parking spaces.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.