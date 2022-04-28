One of David Keith Jones’ pictures

Tributes have been paid following the death of a Lichfield photographer who became renowned for his travel and wildlife images.

David Keith Jones, who died on 7th April, was described by Lichfield Camera Club as “an outstanding photographer”.

His work saw him honoured with a Fellowship from the Royal Photographic Society.

A spokesperson for the club said the former physics teacher would be missed by all those who knew him.

David Keith Jones

“Not only was David a wonderful photographer, he was a great club member always willing to help others by giving advice and sharing his expertise. “Whenever he spoke it was with great eloquence and clarity that underlined his skill as a teacher. “It was a privilege to have known David, he will be very sadly missed.” Lichfield Camera Club spokesperson

The club said David’s love for travel photography came as he explored the globe with his wife Carla.

“They travelled to Africa seeking further adventures and fell in love with with Kenya and its wildlife.

“It was here David developed his wildlife photography, capturing many stunningly beautiful images.

“He also wrote his two highly successful books – Faces of Kenya and Shepherds of the Desert.”

Click below to see some of David’s images: