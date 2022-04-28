Fans of a vintage travelling vintage funfair could be set to see it in Lichfield for the last time when it arrives later this year.

Carters Steam Fair at Beacon Park

Carters Steam Fair has proven a popular attraction in recent years, with the historic rides coming back to Beacon Park from 23rd July to 7th August this year.

However, the owners have said the visit is likely to be the last after confirming the business would be sold with a new permanent home for the attractions likely in future.

Joby Carter said:

“Having toured our unique range of vintage fairground rides and vehicles around the UK for the last 45 years, it is time for a new chapter. “We are looking for a permanent home and a new owner for the fair.” Joby Carter

The fair started life in 1977 when Joby’s parents John and Anna decided they wanted to preserve the heritage of fairgrounds rather than pursue new styles of rides as many operators had done.

Joby said:

The Lightning Skid ride at Carters Steam Fair

“As private keepers of heritage, we have invested thousands of hours over the years to ensure that these rides could be enjoyed by so many. “We have spared no expense on restoring these rides to the condition they were when they were new. “We have been looking for suitable land for the fair to be placed on permanently. “As a family-run business with expertise in restoration and travelling the fair, we have done our best to familiarise ourselves with the endless details of planning laws, highways regulations and heritage regulations and grants. But it is an enormous task that we simply cannot do alone. “We are now facing the reality that the best future for the fair is for it to be re-homed on a permanent site and operated by someone else. “We are keen that the new owners will ensure our beloved collection of iconic rides and sidestall games that we have curated over the years will continue to be enjoyed as an irreplaceable piece of British living history for generations to come. “It’s time to pass the baton and let someone else continue the magic.” Joby Carter

Joby confirmed that the fair would complete scheduled dates in 2022 before the rides went to a new owner in November.

And he urged people to enjoy one last visit when it hits the road this summer.