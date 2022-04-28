A team of local footballers are celebrating success after finishing top of the league table.
The former Lichfield Round Table players began representing Chasetown FC in the under 18 Midlands Floodlit League Western Division.
Like the senior Scholars side – who are in the play-off final this weekend – their junior counterparts are also toasting a successful campaign after suffering just one defeat all season on their way to the title.
A spokesperson for the team said:
“The floodlit league is fiercely competitive with most games played through the dark, cold winter months.
“We are extremely proud of what the coaches and players have achieved –
the team were actually under 17s, which makes the achievement even more astonishing given they were playing a year up.”
