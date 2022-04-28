A team of local footballers are celebrating success after finishing top of the league table.

The former Lichfield Round Table players began representing Chasetown FC in the under 18 Midlands Floodlit League Western Division.

Like the senior Scholars side – who are in the play-off final this weekend – their junior counterparts are also toasting a successful campaign after suffering just one defeat all season on their way to the title.

A spokesperson for the team said: