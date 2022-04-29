The mother of a Burntwood fundraiser will be highlighting ongoing charity efforts in his name in the town this weekend.

Jane Sutton at a previous fundraising event in Burntwood

Stephen Sutton began raising money for the Teenage Cancer Trust prior to his death in 2014, but the charity efforts of family and friends have continued with more than £5.8million raised.

The 10th Stephen Sutton Ride Out will take place on 15th May with his mum Jane visiting Morrisons in Burntwood between 10am and 4pm tomorrow (30th April) to raise awareness of the event and fundraising efforts.

She said:

“After a two-year break due to the Covid restrictions, it will be lovely to meet people again and have a chat. “We’ll have a few bikes participating in the ride-out on display and those visiting will be able to purchase some new Stephen Sutton Ride Out merchandise, large yellow bows to display outside their house or simply donate to help boost Stephen’s fundraising total for Teenage Cancer Trust.” Jane Sutton

More details about the ride out are available online.