People are being invited to help decide which community project will receive support from a local garden centre.

Shenstone’s Dobbies has whittled it down to three potential recipients of help from the Helping Your Community Grow scheme.

The winner will receive advice and products from the team at the garden centre.

The three finalists are:

Saxon Hill Academy to help students learn skills by growing seeds in a polytunnel.

Bracken House Fundraising Society to help encourage residents of the care home to spend time outside and grow their own plants and produce.

Shenstone Bee Friendly Buddies to help develop pollinator-friendly flower beds across the village.

Dobbies CEO Graeme Jenkins said:

“Helping Your Community Grow is a really popular initiative in Shenstone and we’ve seen a great response from community groups and projects looking to make a difference to their local area. “It’s been positive to see so many projects place importance on sustainability and environmentally-friendly products. “Now the community voting gets underway and we’re looking forward to seeing which projects receive our support.” Graeme Jenkins, Dobbies

In addition to the Shenstone winner, the project which receives the most votes across the UK will win the national Helping Your Community Grow title, gaining additional support to deliver their project.

Voting will remain open until 16th May with people able to give their backing via the Dobbies website.