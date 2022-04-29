Council chiefs say they are listening to the concerns of residents over the size of new recycling bags – but insist they must still be used in the meantime.
The move to a new dual stream recycling system has been launched across the Joint Waste partnership between Lichfield District Council and Tamworth Borough Council.
But it has emerged that some households across Lichfield and Burntwood have been receiving new blue bags for paper and card to be put in that are a third smaller than the 81-litre capacity expected.
But despite the issues, the local authorities say residents will still need to switch to separating out different elements into the new bags.
“The use of such bags to store cardboard and paper for recycling has been successfully adopted by numerous other councils, both within Staffordshire and across the UK.
“We are listening to residents’ concerns regarding the bag sizes and are working with our partner councils and the bag suppliers to ensure residents are given adequate recycling capacity.
“In the meantime, residents are requested to use the bags for paper and card as soon as they receive them.”Lichfield District Council spokesperson
Councillors have also hit out after only finding out about the issue with the new blue bags when the initial story was published by Lichfield Live.
The issues have led to some calls for the cabinet member for recycling, Cllr Ashley Yeates, to resign.
A council spokesperson said:
“We are aware that some information was shared prematurely for which we apologise – this was human error and the contents had not been approved by the joint waste team or Cllr Yeates.”Lichfield District Council spokesperson
Never mind about insisting we use them- it would be helpful if we even had one!
Although they are too small I understand you cannot get a second one just yet. They are now asking us to put Tetra Pak cartons in the black bin and some people will have to put their excess paper and card there for landfill! They have declared a climate emergency and will now increase landfill – this makes no sense.
Got mine this week. I’m broadly sympathetic with councils over recycling. There are lots of pressure on them, targets that have to be hit, costs are rising, funding is falling, rules changing and having to be adhered to. However, this whole affair has been appallingly managed, from the costings to the sizings, and the simple usability of the bags. From a “user experience” (I know) point of view the bags are rubbish (pun not intended). I don’t have enough space to keep the bag inside, it is going to be outside in all conditions. Trying to get anything in it is a nightmare, clasping my paper and cardboard in one hand whilst trying to get the bag to open up and fold out properly. If the bag isn’t full then it cannot be shut properly, obviously it has no rigidity so it maintains no shape. I cannot imagine trying to sell or market anything that makes the user’s life so much more difficult, yet it has been foist upon a population who very much didn’t want it.
No – I and many of my neighbours, refuse to use my, ridiculously small, blue bag. It will lay empty month after month. I’ll just throw my card and paper in the grey bin.
I used to love recycling but, this bodged idea from the council is just a complete joke.
Increased council tax for less services, more corruption, and more incompetence
