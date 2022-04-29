An Alrewas Cricket Club player

Members of Alrewas Cricket Club have been bowled over after a donation helped them purchase a new ride-on mower.

The outfield will be in tip-top condition after the £7,000 grant from the Tarmac LandfillCommunities Fund.

Club spokesperson Tim Aston said:

“We are so grateful to Tarmac for their generous support – it has already proved a cut above our old tractor. “Not only are we proud to have a cricket ground to match any in the league but it is also a delightful asset to the village which can be enjoyed by the whole community.” Tom Aston, Alrewas Cricket Club

The club was promoted the Premier Division of the Derbyshire County Cricket League for the first time in its 143-year history in 2021, and also fields women’s and junior teams.

Mark Collier, manager at Tarmac’s Alrewas Quarry, said: