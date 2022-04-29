People are being asked to help keep others safe over the Bank Holiday weekend by not visiting others if they have Covid-19 symptoms.
With many expected to see friends and relatives over the coming days, Staffordshire County Council said it was still important steps were taken to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.
The authority’s cabinet Support Member for public health, Cllr Johnny McMahon, said:
“I hope our residents have an enjoyable and safe Bank Holiday weekend, but please make the sensible decision and protect others if you begin to feel unwell with Covid or other respiratory illness symptoms.
“I know it’s tough to cancel plans, particularly when the weather is nice, but it could go a long way to protecting your loved ones and making sure there are plenty of times to be enjoyed with them in the future.”Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council
Johnny McMahon
Title: Cabinet Support Member for Public Health and Integrated Care
Party: Conservative
Listen to a Tory giving Covid advice ever again? Not. a. chance.
@Nodge, so you think we should ignore sensible advice around personal responsibility because it came from a Tory?
I’m definitely not a Tory, so hopefully you’ll agree with ME that it would be wise to try to keep to others safe over the Bank Holiday weekend by not visiting them if you have Covid-19 symptoms. :)
