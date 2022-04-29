Some ‘order, order’ has been brought to Lichfield after the Speaker of the House of Commons visited the city.
Lindsay Hoyle joined Conservative MP Michael Fabricant for a night out in the city.
The duo enjoyed a curry at the Eastern Eye restaurant.
Mr Fabricant said:
“This was a very informal visit – Lindsay had another meeting in Staffordshire the following day, but he thought it would be a great idea for us to meet up the night before and, as ever, I was really pleased to show off Lichfield.
“Lindsay and I are old friends. We were both in the Royal Marines Parliamentary Group together and took a number of trips together when we first got into the House of Commons”.
“We worked off a great Indian by walking around the city and Cathedral Close at night.”Michael Fabricant MP
No luck. A useless MP and a useless Speaker. You deserve better.
It’s been a long time since he’s been seen walking around Lichfield during the day. Looking forward to seeing him and letting him know how much of Lichfield feels about his actions.
I see that our MP has taken Speaker Hoyle to a Lichfield restaurant that has only a 3 star Food Hygiene Rating and of course, as is common when it is not 5 star, this is not displayed at the entrance.
Ironic since he raised the issue of restaurants being forced to display their rating on the outside of their establishment, as they do in Wales, because customers should not have to go to the Food Standards Agency website to find out before they book. In fact, he praised Lichfield District Council’s RateMyPlace system but that has since gone under the cuts in local government expenditure.
In August 2017 when most of his questions as MP for Lichfield were about Wales anyway and where he had a holiday cottage and even on the electoral register he wrote this in The Times:
“The best way of punishing those restaurants that refuse to shake up is through the free market. Losing customers as a result of a poor food hygiene score will do more damage than visits from government health inspectors ever could.
Making the display of hygiene scores mandatory in England would be a subtle but effective way of combating the problem. Currently, only 58% of English eateries have the highest food hygiene rating. We can do better than that. With broad support and clear benefits, the only people who stand to lose from mandatory scores on the doors are the owners of unclean restaurants that refuse to get their act together.
If the English want to eat at an unclean restaurant, then that is their prerogative, but they should at least be given the same opportunity to make that decision as their Welsh, Irish and Scottish compatriots.”
Of course, he has not campaigned on it since this publicity and is clearly ignoring it anyway but then again when I heard him describe a spring roll as samosa outside Parliament, and on camera (I was there) I don’t rate him as a restaurant critic anyway.
Perhaps the Speaker was having a quiet word in his ear about his behaviour?
