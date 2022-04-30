The final concert of a tour by pop superstars Little Mix will be screened at the Lichfield Garrick.

Little Mix

The band will play the last date of their Confetti Tour at London’s O2 on 14th May after announcing they would be taking a break to work on solo projects.

The show will be streamed live to the Lichfield Garrick giving local fans a chance to see the farewell concert.

Tickets are £16.50 and available from the theatre’s website.