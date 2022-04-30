Three performers showed that the local music scene is in good health when they appeared at The Hub At St Mary’s in the latest Friday Night Folk concert.

Christie Reeves

Opening the night was Amelia Harrison, a local singer-songwriter and very accomplished guitarist, playing a set of her own music along with a sterling performance of the old folk club staple Anji.

Her own songs, which included the set closer Hesitate, were all very well written and performed. If you haven’t already heard her, she is a name to look out for.

The second performer was Adam Giles Levy, a singer-songwriter and guitarist, who was accompanied for the night by Raquel Lau, also on guitar and vocals.

His impassioned singing and look at the state of the world took some getting used to – this was not easy listening, but it paid back careful attention.

The songs ranged from the grit of All of Me, the Last of the Light, and the slide guitar drenched, brooding atmosphere of Shadow Side.

The duo’s ear-catching sound, an interesting blend of guitar and vocals and subject matter, will allow them to stand out in the future.

Headliner Christie Reeves was accompanied by a talented and musically tight trio of acoustic guitar, electric bass and drums. Her melodic voice and tuneful and rhythmic ukulele and guitar playing skipped through genres such as jazz and blues, with a folk hue throughout.

Her own songs including Pale Freckled Skin, Thaw, and the ballad Saltwater were all well delivered, but the stand out performance was Devil’s On Your Shoulder, where the band, the vocals and the subject matter all coalesced incredibly well.

Some very well chosen covers were also performed, with Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams, Venus, Cold Cold Heart, and the Appalachian bluegrass favourite Shady Grove all being well received.