A talk in Lichfield will explore how women from the city’s past have been hidden from history.

Members of the Lichfield Wayward Women group with one of their plaques

Retired Professor of History Ann Hughes, from the Lichfield Wayward Women group, will explore this issue at The Hub at St Mary’s on 5th May.

The talk forms part of an exhibition of the group’s handmade plaques to commemorate the forgotten females of Lichfield’s heritage.

The Lichfield Wayward Women were formed after it emerged that despite there being 4,500 blue plaques across the UK, less than 12% of those were celebrating the lives and achievements of women.

The Hub’s executive director Louise Fleming said:

“We’re delighted to be welcoming Ann Hughes and the Wayward Women into The Hub for this special event highlighting the huge imbalance between the way men and women are remembered and celebrated by history. “Lichfield, like everywhere else, has many ‘forgotten’ women who deserve recognition. “This event and exhibition celebrates some of them – and acknowledges that we need to do better.” Louise Fleming, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets for the event at £10 are available at thehubstmarys.co.uk.