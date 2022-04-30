People are being invited to take a tour to uncover some of Lichfield Cathedral’s hidden treasures.

A library tour at Lichfield Cathedral

Tucked away 35 steps up a spiral staircase above the Chapter House is a collection of early printed books and hand copied manuscripts.

Library tours running between 18th May and 14th September will allow visitors to explore the 13th Century space and the collection of Frances Seymour who gave her late husband’s collection to the cathedral in 1674.

Cathedral librarian Clare Townsend said:

“This is a great opportunity to see some of our most treasured books and manuscripts from the cathedral library. “This year we are showcasing items from the library of William Seymour, 2nd Duke of Somerset, gifted by his widow. They include our illuminated copy of Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales.” Clare Townsend, Lichfield Cathedral

On 11th November and 6th December there will also be special candlelit tours on offer.

For details on tickets and booking visit www.lichfield-cathedral.org/tours.