Parents are being invited to bag a bargain at a spring table top sale in Burntwood.

Spark Burntwood will host the event between 10am and 1pm on 15th May.

A spokesperson said:

“There will be brand new and nearly new items for babies and children on offer.” Spark Burntwood spokesperson

The event, which is being held at the Spark Burntwood centre at Mossbank Avenue, will help raise money for the work community group.

For more details email alexphilipsmoseley@sparkburntwood.org.