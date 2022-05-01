Council bosses in Burntwood have welcomed a £116,000 investment in a local park – but say local improvements have been a long time coming.

An artist’s impression of the new playground

Lichfield District Council has confirmed the work to create a new play area at Elder Lane.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said she was pleased to finally see the district council providing long-awaited investment.

Cllr Sue Woodward

“For many years now, the district council has had formal requests to invest in our town parks which have looked tired and unloved for too long. “They have certainly suffered from a lack of investment and it has been an item on our agreed action plan for the Town Deal Partnership since 2016, so it’s great to see that the town council’s lobbying has now finally borne fruit. “With a further £15,000 promised, the town council can now move ahead with other park improvements.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

The new playground facility will feature equipment for young children, including a toddler unit, swings, spinners, sand play and a climbing section.

Cllr Darren Ennis, deputy leader of Burntwood Town Council, said:

“Good things come eventually to those who wait, including our town. “We are constantly pressing the district and county councils to bring investment locally. They, of course, have far greater resources at their disposal than a small parish council like ours so we are really pleased to see this happening now and that our regular petitioning on behalf of Burntwood has worked. “ Cllr Darren Ennis, Burntwood Town Council

The town council has earmarked £10,000 of its reserves for parks improvement with a further £15,000 promised by Lichfield District Council.

Cllr Ennis said they would continue to press for other investment in the town, including to fund improvements at Sankey’s Corner.