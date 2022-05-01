People are being invited to sign up for the Lichfield 10K event with the race taking place on a new course.

Runners will start and finish in Beacon Park on 11th September.

The event will also feature a 2km fun run course for families to take on a challenge together.

A spokesperson said:

“As a result of the cancellation of last year’s race and because this is the first year of the new route, entry will be limited, so ensure you enter early so as not to be disappointed.” Lichfield 10K spokesperson

Entry to the Lichfield 10K is £18 for affiliated runners or £20 for unaffiliated. The fun run is £3.50 per person.

“The Lichfield 10K is one of the best sporting events in the area, encouraging people to take up a more active lifestyle and to raise funds for many local causes.” Lichfield 10K spokesperson

Entries can be made online.