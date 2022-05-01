Train passengers will need to use replacement buses between two Lichfield stations to allow for urgent repair work to take place.
West Midlands Railway said the work was required on platform three at Lichfield Trent Valley.
It means services to and from Lichfield City on the cross city line will be replaced by buses until the end of the day on 8th May.
A spokesperson said:
“West Midlands Railway will be running a regular shuttle bus between Lichfield City and Lichfield Trent Valley for the duration of the disruption.
“West Midlands Railway customers may also use their tickets on London Northwestern Railway services between Birmingham New Street and Stafford to connect with trains to Lichfield Trent Valley.”West Midlands Railway spokesperson
Our volunteers moderated 1306 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.