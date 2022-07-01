A Burntwood boy who is “fascinated” by the work of local binmen has been given a birthday treat to remember.

Jude Clarke waits each week for workers from Lichfield District Council to empty bins into the wagons on his street.

Mum Kate said he enjoyed a wave from the crews as they carry out their task – so she decided to get in touch with the local authority to find out if they could help with decorations for a “bin-themed” third birthday party she was celebrating for the youngster.

But managers decided to send a wagon along to wish him happy birthday in person, before operations manager Darren Phillips and logistics officer Pete Wood presented Jude with his own hi-vis vest, book about recycling, birthday card, certificate and a set of miniature bins for him to play with.

The youngster was also given the chance to sit in the wagon and sound the horn.

Mum Kate said:

“Jude is obsessed with the waste collections, helps dispose of our rubbish and makes sure items go in the right bin. “We put the bin out on a Thursday evening and if our neighbours are not at home we put theirs out too. “Jude loves watching the wagons collect rubbish and recycling. If we do miss a wagon in our street, we go out looking for it on its round. “He absolutely loved his surprise. Thank you to so much to joint waste service team – you made his day.” Kate Clarke

After enjoying his special visit, Jude celebrated his birthday with a party for family and friends.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for waste and recycling, Cllr Liz Little, said: