A Burntwood boy who is “fascinated” by the work of local binmen has been given a birthday treat to remember.
Jude Clarke waits each week for workers from Lichfield District Council to empty bins into the wagons on his street.
Mum Kate said he enjoyed a wave from the crews as they carry out their task – so she decided to get in touch with the local authority to find out if they could help with decorations for a “bin-themed” third birthday party she was celebrating for the youngster.
But managers decided to send a wagon along to wish him happy birthday in person, before operations manager Darren Phillips and logistics officer Pete Wood presented Jude with his own hi-vis vest, book about recycling, birthday card, certificate and a set of miniature bins for him to play with.
The youngster was also given the chance to sit in the wagon and sound the horn.
Mum Kate said:
“Jude is obsessed with the waste collections, helps dispose of our rubbish and makes sure items go in the right bin.
“We put the bin out on a Thursday evening and if our neighbours are not at home we put theirs out too.
“Jude loves watching the wagons collect rubbish and recycling. If we do miss a wagon in our street, we go out looking for it on its round.
“He absolutely loved his surprise. Thank you to so much to joint waste service team – you made his day.”Kate Clarke
After enjoying his special visit, Jude celebrated his birthday with a party for family and friends.
Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for waste and recycling, Cllr Liz Little, said:
“We are delighted that Jude is so interested in the work of our waste collection staff.
“It was lovely that two of our staff were able to visit him at his home and wish him a happy birthday.”Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council
Our volunteers moderated 1262 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.