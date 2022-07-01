People in Burntwood are being asked to report any outstanding issues with their new recycling bags when local Labour councillors hold an advice surgery.

Representatives from Burntwood Town Council and Lichfield District Council will be at Burntwood Library from 10am to 11am tomorrow (2nd July).

As well as other issues people may have, they also want to know if there are outstanding areas of concern around the roll-out of the new blue bags.

Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour group at Lichfield District Council, said:

“It is an opportunity for people to make us aware of issues we may not have picked up directly, whether it is an overflowing litter bin or the lack of a service they think would be important to the town – even if it is just to complain, that is fine, and we will offer a free tea or coffee while they are doing that.” Cllr Steve Norman

The roll-out of the new recycling bags was mired in controversy after it emerged that some of those distributed to residents were a third smaller than they should have been.

Lichfield District Council says it is reviewing the implementation – and what went wrong with the ordering of them – later this summer.