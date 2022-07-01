A local MP has been suspended after allegations were made about his conduct.
Christopher Pincher, whose Tamworth constituency covers Shenstone, Fazeley and Stonnall, resigned as the Conservative deputy chief whip last night (30th June).
In his resignation letter, he told the Prime Minister he had “embarrassed” himself.
“Last night I drank far too much.
“I’ve embarrassed myself and other people which is the last thing I want to do and for that I apologise to you and to those concerned.
“I think the right thing to do in the circumstances is for me to resign as deputy chief whip.
“I owe it to you and the people I’ve caused upset to, to do this.”Christopher Pincher
But calls were made from across the political debate for stronger actions to be taken after the claims he had groped two men.
The Conservatives have now decided to remove the whip completely meaning he will stand as an independent MP until an investigation has been concluded.
Our volunteers moderated 1262 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.
Thomas Hobbes could have had Johnson in mind when he wrote, “Hell is truth seen too late.”
Or, as William Congreve didn’t write,
Heav’n has no Rage, like Love to Hatred turn’d,
Nor Hell a Fury, like a Voter scorn’d.
Is this sordid affair Johnson’s fastest U-turn to date?
From the matter is closed to withdrawal of the whip in the space of a few hours.
Will MP Michael Fabricant make any comments regarding this?
He’s on record as saying sexual misconduct is ok if everyone was “sloshed “
He’s got to go ain’t he?
Leave a comment