A local MP has been suspended after allegations were made about his conduct.

Christopher Pincher, whose Tamworth constituency covers Shenstone, Fazeley and Stonnall, resigned as the Conservative deputy chief whip last night (30th June).

In his resignation letter, he told the Prime Minister he had “embarrassed” himself.

“Last night I drank far too much. “I’ve embarrassed myself and other people which is the last thing I want to do and for that I apologise to you and to those concerned. “I think the right thing to do in the circumstances is for me to resign as deputy chief whip. “I owe it to you and the people I’ve caused upset to, to do this.” Christopher Pincher

But calls were made from across the political debate for stronger actions to be taken after the claims he had groped two men.

The Conservatives have now decided to remove the whip completely meaning he will stand as an independent MP until an investigation has been concluded.