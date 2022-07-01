Intercultural narratives will be explored in a dance performance at the Lichfield Festival.
Jaivant Patel Dance will bring Arpan to The Hub at St Mary’s on 11th July.
A spokesperson for the festival said:
“Arpan will present extracts of past and current works, rooted both in intercultural narratives and celebrating the intersectionality of our modern lived experiences.
“Jaivant Patel Dance will be joined by a hand-picked group of world-class classical Indian musicians.”Lichfield Festival spokesperson
Tickets are £15 and can be booked online.
