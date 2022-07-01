Intercultural narratives will be explored in a dance performance at the Lichfield Festival.

Jaivant Patel Dance will bring Arpan to The Hub at St Mary’s on 11th July.

A spokesperson for the festival said:

“Arpan will present extracts of past and current works, rooted both in intercultural narratives and celebrating the intersectionality of our modern lived experiences.

“Jaivant Patel Dance will be joined by a hand-picked group of world-class classical Indian musicians.”

Lichfield Festival spokesperson