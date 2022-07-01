Young drivers are being invited to brush up on their skills at an event in Lichfield.

Lichfield Advanced Motorists is hosting the off-road session at Curborough Sprint Circuit on 9th August.

Dual-controlled driving school cars and a conventional vehicle will be available at the event, which is aimed at people aged between 14 and 24.

Chairman Grahame Ottewell said it would be a chance for licence holders to improve their skills, while younger visitors would be able to get behind the wheel for the first time.

“Our aims are to have the older full licence holders drive a car under the guidance of our observers and to look at advanced driving techniques. “For the younger and non-licence holders there is the opportunity to drive a car, probably for the first time, in one of our four dual-controlled driving school cars.” Grahame Ottewell

People can book a place by emailing lamgroupevents@gmail.com.

Lichfield Advanced Motorists is the local branch of the Institute of Advanced Motorists/RoadSmart charity.

As well as showing people the techniques of advanced driving, the group also presents special talks and has a programme of social events.

For more details visit www.iamroadsmart.com/groups/lichfield.