Shoppers are being asked to help those in need by donating to Lichfield Foodbank,

Volunteers from the organisations are at the Tesco Extra store on Church Street today (1st July) and tomorrow.

A spokesperson said:

“This summer’s collection is more important than ever – please help us to fill up our warehouse for the weeks ahead as we struggle to meet rising demand.” Lichfield Foodbank spokesperson

People can find out about other ways to donate via the Lichfield Foodbank website.