People are being invited to join the 40th birthday celebrations of the Lichfield Festival with free events in the city.

Running from 7th to 17th July, the event will feature a range of concerts and performances.

Visitors are also being invited to attend a free day of dance in Beacon Park on 10th July.

Taking place in association with the Lichfield Fuse Festival, the event will see five dance experts giving workshops in different styles such as Indian folk, street, African, tap and hip-hop.

A spokesperson said:

“In between, the creative talents of local schoolchildren will be on show. “It’s the result of a project in which Lichfield Festival teamed three schools with three local dance professionals to co-create a performance on the theme of Celebration. “Day of Dance gets underway at midday in the Fuse Momentum Marquee and all the sessions are inclusive, free and open to absolutely everyone regardless of age or ability.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

The Festival Fireworks will also take place for the first time in a decade with people invited to Beacon Park at 10pm on 16th July for the free display.

For more details on the Lichfield Festival and the line-up of events, visit www.lichfieldfestival.org.